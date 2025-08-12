Ashley Biden files for divorce from husband Howard after 13 years of marriage

Ashley Biden, the youngest daughter of former President Joe Biden has filed for divorce from her husband after being married for over 13 years.
As per the reports, the former First Daughter filed for divorce from plastic surgeon Dr Howard Krein on Monday, August 11 in Philadelphia.
Afterwards, Ashley posted a since-deleted Instagram story where she was seen walking through a park and giving a thumbs up with Beyoncé’s song Freedom playing.
Ashley also reposted a famous quote of Bob Marley, that reads, "Let your smile change the world but don't let the world change your smile."
She accompanied the quote with Bob Marley's song Could You Be Loved.
Ashley married Dr Howard in 2012 in Greenville, Delaware at the same church where she was baptized.
For the unversed, Ashley is the only biological daughter of Jill Biden, the former First Lady who married to former president of the US after his first wife and the mother of his two sons passed away.
Ever since Biden was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, many controversies have started to emerge regarding his health.
In response to this rumour, Ashley defended his father and posted a photo of Biden and Jill together on a beach in Delaware.
Along with a picture, she wrote, "I am so grateful. Too grateful to be angry about all the bull****. Hit the jackpot with these two."