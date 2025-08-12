Ethan Nieneker named suspect in Austin Target shooting that left three dead

Austin police have identified the suspect accused of killing three people in a shooting at a Target parking lot on Research Boulevard near Ohlen Road in North Austin on Monday.
Ethan Nieneker was arrested in South Austin with a history of mental health issues.
Travis County Jail records show that the 32-year-old is charged with Capital Murder by Terror Threat, Capital Murder of a Person Under 10 Years Old and First-Degree Murder.
Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed that two people, one adult and one child died at the parking lot while another adult died at the hospital.
A fourth person was treated on-site for injuries unrelated to the shooting.
Austin Police Department (APD) Chief Lisa Davis said that a police received a call about a shooting at the Target around 2:15 pm Monday and arrived soon after.
The suspect, identified as Nieneker, fled in a stolen car, crashed it then stole another car.
As per the reports, police caught him in South Austin using a Taser to make the arrest.
However, the Austin Police has not revealed what caused the shooting yet and will share more details at a press conference later today.