Home / World

Ethan Nieneker named suspect in Austin Target shooting that left three dead

Ethan Nieneker was arrested in South Austin with a history of mental health issues

Ethan Nieneker named suspect in Austin Target shooting that left three dead
Ethan Nieneker named suspect in Austin Target shooting that left three dead

Austin police have identified the suspect accused of killing three people in a shooting at a Target parking lot on Research Boulevard near Ohlen Road in North Austin on Monday.

Ethan Nieneker was arrested in South Austin with a history of mental health issues.

Travis County Jail records show that the 32-year-old is charged with Capital Murder by Terror Threat, Capital Murder of a Person Under 10 Years Old and First-Degree Murder.

Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed that two people, one adult and one child died at the parking lot while another adult died at the hospital.

A fourth person was treated on-site for injuries unrelated to the shooting.

Austin Police Department (APD) Chief Lisa Davis said that a police received a call about a shooting at the Target around 2:15 pm Monday and arrived soon after.

The suspect, identified as Nieneker, fled in a stolen car, crashed it then stole another car.

As per the reports, police caught him in South Austin using a Taser to make the arrest.

However, the Austin Police has not revealed what caused the shooting yet and will share more details at a press conference later today.

You Might Like:

Spain’s wildfires spread rapidly amid record heatwave, leaving thousands displaced

Spain’s wildfires spread rapidly amid record heatwave, leaving thousands displaced
Intense heat is creating ideal conditions for wildfires as temperature in some areas climbed above 40C

Ashley Biden files for divorce from husband Howard after 13 years of marriage

Ashley Biden files for divorce from husband Howard after 13 years of marriage
Ashley Biden is the only biological daughter of Jill Biden, the former First Lady who married to Joe Biden

Kodak at risk of closure after 133 years in business

Kodak at risk of closure after 133 years in business
Kodak's strong market dominance faded eventually after the rise of digital technology

UK faces 'nationally significant' water shortfall amid heatwave

UK faces 'nationally significant' water shortfall amid heatwave
Heatwaves put UK water supplies at risk as five areas hit with drought

Chinese man faces jail in US for smuggling $1M worth of protected turtles

Chinese man faces jail in US for smuggling $1M worth of protected turtles
Chinese man pleads guilty to smuggling 850 protected turtles to Hong Kong

US, China agree on trade truce extension, dodging tariff war

US, China agree on trade truce extension, dodging tariff war
World’s two biggest economies, the United States and China, extend tariff pause till November

Largest nuclear plant in France shut down after ‘massive’ jellyfish attack

Largest nuclear plant in France shut down after ‘massive’ jellyfish attack
Gravelines nuclear plant that powers 5 million homes stopped production after jellyfish invasion

Nepal offers free climbs to 97 peaks to boost tourism in remote areas

Nepal offers free climbs to 97 peaks to boost tourism in remote areas
Nepal raises Everest permit fee to $15K for peak season for the first time in a decade

Target store shooting claims three lives, suspect detained

Target store shooting claims three lives, suspect detained
The suspect stole a car from the scene and was arrested when he was trying to nip another vehicle

US steel plant explosion kills one, injures 10 in Pennsylvania

US steel plant explosion kills one, injures 10 in Pennsylvania
US Steel Clairton Coke Works has received constant backlash over pollution concerns in the area

Tropical Storm Erin set to become Atlantic season’s first hurricane this week

Tropical Storm Erin set to become Atlantic season’s first hurricane this week
Tropical Storm Erin is the fifth storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season with sustained winds of 45 mph

Geena Davis to headline Women Influence & Power in Law 2025 conference

Geena Davis to headline Women Influence & Power in Law 2025 conference
Geena Davis is recognized for her calm confidence and strong presence