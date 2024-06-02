Nvidia to roll out its next-gen AI chip platform in 2026

Nvidia's Chief Executive Jensen Huang announced on Sunday that the company's upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) chip platform is set to debut in 2026.
As per Reuters, the upcoming AI chip will be named Rubin.
Speaking at National Taiwan University in Taipei during the Computex trade show, Huang revealed that the Rubin family of chips will encompass new graphics (GPU) and central processors (CPU), along with networking chips.
However, Huang provided limited details regarding the new platform.
The forthcoming CPU, dubbed Versa, will be accompanied by next-generation graphics chips designed to power AI applications, featuring high-bandwidth memory from SK Hynix, Micron, and Samsung.
Meanwhile, Nvidia also plans to introduce a new family of AI chips annually, accelerating its previous release schedule from roughly every two years.
Nvidia's strong control of the AI chip market, with about 80% share, makes it special because it plays a key role in enabling and benefiting from the growing AI field.
In recent developments, Nvidia is poised to surpass Apple as the world's second-most valuable company.
Its remarkable growth trajectory, surging from $1 trillion to $2 trillion, outpaces tech giants like Amazon, Google's Alphabet, and Saudi Aramco in 2024.