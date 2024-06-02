Sci-Tech

Nvidia to roll out its next-gen AI chip platform in 2026

Nvidia reveals that the upcoming AI chip will be named 'Rubin'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 02, 2024
Nvidia to roll out its next-gen AI chip platform in 2026
Nvidia to roll out its next-gen AI chip platform in 2026

Nvidia's Chief Executive Jensen Huang announced on Sunday that the company's upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) chip platform is set to debut in 2026.

As per Reuters, the upcoming AI chip will be named Rubin.

Speaking at National Taiwan University in Taipei during the Computex trade show, Huang revealed that the Rubin family of chips will encompass new graphics (GPU) and central processors (CPU), along with networking chips.

However, Huang provided limited details regarding the new platform.

The forthcoming CPU, dubbed Versa, will be accompanied by next-generation graphics chips designed to power AI applications, featuring high-bandwidth memory from SK Hynix, Micron, and Samsung.

Meanwhile, Nvidia also plans to introduce a new family of AI chips annually, accelerating its previous release schedule from roughly every two years.

Nvidia's strong control of the AI chip market, with about 80% share, makes it special because it plays a key role in enabling and benefiting from the growing AI field.

In recent developments, Nvidia is poised to surpass Apple as the world's second-most valuable company.

Its remarkable growth trajectory, surging from $1 trillion to $2 trillion, outpaces tech giants like Amazon, Google's Alphabet, and Saudi Aramco in 2024.

Donald Trump warns of 'breaking point' for supporters after conviction

Donald Trump warns of 'breaking point' for supporters after conviction
Mass shooting in Akron, Ohio leaves one dead, 24 injured

Mass shooting in Akron, Ohio leaves one dead, 24 injured

Hyderabad ends joint capital status with Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad ends joint capital status with Andhra Pradesh
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ

Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ

Sci-Tech News

Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
NASA advises to lower hope for today's 'Planetary Parade': Here’s why
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
China’s Chang’e 6 spacecraft lands on Moon’s ‘unexplored’ far side
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Nvidia on track to surpass Apple as second-most valuable company
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Tesla recalls 125,000 US vehicles for seat belt warning system fault
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Elon Musk sued for ‘insider trading’ worth $7.5 billion at Tesla
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Will US and Canada experience northern lights again? Find out
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope spots most distant galaxy
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
TikTok to prepare separate algorithm for US users amid ban law
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
NASA Lucy mission reveals surprising secret about asteroid Dinkinesh
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Google Chrome introduces 'Minimised Custom Tabs' feature on android
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Is Meta using your social media posts to train AI?
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Tesla gears up to launch 'Full Self-Driving' software in China