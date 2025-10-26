Twitch CEO admits failure after Emiru harassment incident at TwitchCon 2025

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy reportedly admitted that TwitchCon 2025 fell short both in protecting one of its women streamers and in its response after she was attacked during the event.
According to Independent, Emiru, real name Emily-Beth Schunk, was taking photos with her fans when a man emerged from the crowd, grabbed her, and tried to kiss her without her consent.
The streamer's personal security team intervened and pushed the man away, but Twitch's security team didn't apprehend the man until hours later.
She called out the incident in a social media post on October 18.
She said Twitch's statement that the man was caught immediately after the incident was a "blatant lie" and claimed that multiple Twitch security personnel in the vicinity did nothing to stop the man.
Clancy issued a statement this week acknowledging that Twitch "failed, both in allowing [the incident] to occur and in our response following."
Days after the incident, Clancy drew criticism for a video interview he gave, claiming that "the challenge we face is a challenge in today’s society. It’s not limited to Twitch, it extends throughout our society."
In the most recent statement, he apologized for his comments.
"We mismanaged our communications about the incident, and that includes the comments I made. I apologize to Emiru for all that took place," Clancy said.
He went on to say the company was reviewing the incident and using it to rethink how it runs events like meet-and-greets.