Google brings AI Mode shortcut to Chrome mobile new tab page

Google's AI Mode shortcut feature has launched in Chrome version 141+ for both Android and iOS

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Google is currently making its AI-powered features more visible on mobile with the latest AI Mode shortcut on Chrome’s new tab page for Android and iOS.

The significant update adds two rounded buttons—AI Mode and Incognito—placed below the main browser, which is reminiscent of the desktop variant launched in July.

The incognito shortcut provides a quicker way to initiate private browsing without navigating menus while the AI Mode button is the main option which stole the spotlight.

Clicking it launches Google’s experimental Gemini-powered conversational search at google.com/AI, offering users instant access to AI browsing features.

This feature joins other entry points such as the homescreen widgets and Pixel Launcher but is now one of the most important ways to launch AI Mode.

On desktop, the shortcut has become a major way to use AI Mode, and the Alphabet-owned Google expects similar adoption on mobile.

Furthermore, the update supports the search engine giant’s to embed AI features directly into the Chrome omnibox and other interfaces.

However, users who prefer conventional search can still use the old Google bar above the shortcuts or disable AI Mode via Chrome’s experimental flags.

The feature has launched in Chrome version 141+ for both Android and iOS, adjusting the layout by moving the row of website icons and the Discover feed lower on the page.

