OpenAI gears up to launch new generative music tool: Report

The upcoming feature of OpenAI will compete with Google, Suno, and Udio, which offer generative music services

  By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
OpenAI is reportedly developing a new generative music feature that enables users to generate original compositions using text and audio prompts.

Its launch will mark a significant entry into artificial intelligence (AI)-powered music since the Jukebox project.

As per The Information, the forthcoming tool could be used to add music to videos or generate instrumental accompaniment for vocals.

While further details regarding its release remain under wraps, the project may be incorporated into ChatGPT or Sora, OpenAI’s video platform, or released as a standalone app.

Several sources revealed that OpenAI is partnering with students from the Juilliard School to annotate musical scores, which may serve as training data for the AI model.

This initiative may reflect the ChatGPT manufacturer’s significant efforts to push boundaries towards excellence into innovative AI apps, after its progress in image, text, and audio generation.

OpenAI’s upcoming feature will compete with Google, Suno, and Udio, which offer generative music services.

Industry analysts suggested OpenAI’s model may highlight high-quality sound and flexible controls.

However, the developmental reports have sparked debate regarding copyright issues and ethics, as AI-generated music blurs lines of ownership.

OpenAI’s engagement with music institutions such as Juilliard indicates a proactive effort to acknowledge legal and creative challenges while shaping the future of AI-driven music production.

