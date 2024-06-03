Hyderabad ends joint capital status with Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad, once the shared capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, has now become the sole capital of Telangana as of Sunday, June 2.
As per India Today, this change is based on the rules set out in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014.
This transition marks the conclusion of its ten-year tenure as the common capital for both states.
According to the AP Reorganisation Act, "On and from the appointed day (June 2), Hyderabad in the existing State of Andhra Pradesh, shall be the common capital of the state of Telangana and the state of Andhra Pradesh for such period not exceeding ten years."
It added, "After the expiry of the period referred to in sub-section (1), Hyderabad shall be the capital of the State of Telangana and there shall be a new capital for the State of Andhra Pradesh."
The establishment of Telangana on June 2, 2014, fulfilled a longstanding demand for statehood, initiated after the passage of the AP Reorganisation bill in Parliament in February 2014.
Despite the passing of a decade since the separation, various unresolved issues, including asset bifurcation, persist between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Efforts to address these issues, such as discussing bifurcation-related matters in a cabinet meeting, have faced obstacles, reportedly due to the Election Commission's reluctance to grant approval amid the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls.