X introduces standalone app XChat for iOS users: Details inside  

X has officially released a stand-alone messaging app, enabling users to establish a connection with their X contacts for messaging, audio, file sharing, video calls and more.
Initially available for iOS devices, after being tested over a select beta users earlier this year to receive their feedback about their experience ahead of official release.
As per developers, all communities are encrypted end-to-end with PIN protection and provide multiple capabilities, including delete/ edit options, screenshot prevention, and self-destructing messages.
Furthermore, the Elon-Musk owned company stated that there are no advertisements or any user tracking within the application.
Since the release of the XChat app, researchers have raised concerns regarding the app's encryption algorithm, stating that the app has weaker protection services in contrast to the other messaging app.
X claims to have strong encryption capabilities; however, there are several doubts regarding these claims, particularly due to lack of independent reviews.
Alongside private and group chats, XChat will also replace X’s Communities, which are being shut down because of reduced usage and spam issues.
This significant move could boost early adoption as existing members shift to the new platform.