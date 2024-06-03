Mexico set to elect Claudia Sheinbaum as first female President

Mexico is all set to create a remarkable history by electing Claudia Sheinbaum as the first female President of the country.
According to CNN, the polls have closed, and now Mexico is waiting for the official confirmation of its first female President by the National Electoral Institute (INE), that would be a remarkable moment for a country known for its patriarchal culture.
Two of the candidates, Claudia Sheinbaum from the leftist Morena party and Xochitl Gálvez from the conservative PAN party, who are leading the polls are women, while Álvarez Máynez of centre-left Citizen,s Movement is in third position.
As per the unofficial initial results Sheinbaum, who has served as the Mayor of Mexico City from 2018 to 2023, is leading the pools with a ‘large margin’ from the other opponents.
As per the exit polls of the Pollster Parametria forecast Sheinbaum is winning with 56% of the votes while the opposition candidate Gálvez has gained 30 % of the votes, Times reported.
Moreover, four other polls have also predicted Sheinbaum’s win in the presidential elections.
87-year-old voted for Edelmira Montiel after casting the vote earlier on Sunday and said, “I never imagined that one day I would vote for a woman.”
Argentina’s first elected female President, Cristina Kirchner, has also congratulated Sheinbaum and her party for their projected victory.
Kirchner said, “From Argentina, our country, we salute the Mexican people for the historic democratic day they’ve participated in. And we congratulate the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) for its victory at the polls and its candidate, the first female President of Mexico, Dr Claudia Sheinbaum.”