Australia calls out China for 'unsafe' military jet practices

Australia has accused a Chinese military aircraft of releasing flares "in close proximity" to its patrol jet over the South China Sea.
On Monday, October 20, the Australian government highlighted its concerns with Beijing over the "unsafe and unprofessional" tactic.
According to the defence department's statement, Australia's P-8A aircraft took no damage, and its personnel were unharmed after Sunday's encounter.
A Chinese military spokesperson said the Australian jet "illegally intruded" into China's airspace and had to be expelled.
Senior Colonel Li Jianjian, rep for China's Southern Theater Command Air Force, said that the Australian aircraft's actions "seriously infringed upon China's sovereignty".
He also urged the island to "immediately cease its infringing and provocative actions".
The Australia Defence Force said it expects all countries, including China, to operate their militaries in a safe and professional manner.
Sunday's incident is the latest in a string of encounters between the two countries' militaries in the region, where China's vast claims over islands and outcrops overlap with those of its neighbours.
Sunday's incident also occurred as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was heading to the US for a meeting with President Donald Trump, where the two leaders are expected to discuss Aukus, a multi-billion dollars submarine deal between Australia, the US and the UK.
Australia has also accused a Chinese jet of dropping flares near an Australian plane in the area in February.
China at that time said the Australian jet had intentionally intruded into its airspace and that its response was "lawful and restrained".