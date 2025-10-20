World

Australia calls out China for 'unsafe' military jet practices

Australia blasted China after a fighter jet allegedly released flares near its military plane

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Australia calls out China for unsafe military jet practices
Australia calls out China for 'unsafe' military jet practices

Australia has accused a Chinese military aircraft of releasing flares "in close proximity" to its patrol jet over the South China Sea.

On Monday, October 20, the Australian government highlighted its concerns with Beijing over the "unsafe and unprofessional" tactic.

According to the defence department's statement, Australia's P-8A aircraft took no damage, and its personnel were unharmed after Sunday's encounter.

A Chinese military spokesperson said the Australian jet "illegally intruded" into China's airspace and had to be expelled.

Senior Colonel Li Jianjian, rep for China's Southern Theater Command Air Force, said that the Australian aircraft's actions "seriously infringed upon China's sovereignty".

He also urged the island to "immediately cease its infringing and provocative actions".

The Australia Defence Force said it expects all countries, including China, to operate their militaries in a safe and professional manner.

Sunday's incident is the latest in a string of encounters between the two countries' militaries in the region, where China's vast claims over islands and outcrops overlap with those of its neighbours.

Sunday's incident also occurred as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was heading to the US for a meeting with President Donald Trump, where the two leaders are expected to discuss Aukus, a multi-billion dollars submarine deal between Australia, the US and the UK.

Australia has also accused a Chinese jet of dropping flares near an Australian plane in the area in February.

China at that time said the Australian jet had intentionally intruded into its airspace and that its response was "lawful and restrained".

You Might Like:

Bolivia elects Rodrigo Paz as president to end nearly 20-year of leftist rule

Bolivia elects Rodrigo Paz as president to end nearly 20-year of leftist rule
Rodrigo Paz of the centre-right Christian Democratic Party wins 54.5% of vote in Bolivia presidential elections

French police ‘race against time’ to recover Louvre stolen ‘priceless’ jewels

French police ‘race against time’ to recover Louvre stolen ‘priceless’ jewels
France's justice minister voices concern over 'terrible image' of country after historic Louvre jewellery heist

Top countries with highest IMF debt: Which country owes most money as of 2025?

Top countries with highest IMF debt: Which country owes most money as of 2025?
86 countries owe $162 billion to IMF, with top 3 nations accounting for nearly half of the total burden

Delta Airlines flight cancellation and smoky odor incident sparks chaos

Delta Airlines flight cancellation and smoky odor incident sparks chaos
Delta Airlines cancels multiple flights, causing travel disruption and outrage among passengers

Cargo plane crashes into sea at Hong Kong airport after sliding off runway

Cargo plane crashes into sea at Hong Kong airport after sliding off runway
Hong Kong airport tragedy claims lives of two ground staff after plane skids off runway into sea

Kaye Adams ‘suspended’ over allegations of shouting at junior colleagues

Kaye Adams ‘suspended’ over allegations of shouting at junior colleagues
Kaye Adams has worked with BBC Radio Scotland for over 15 years with no prior complaints reported

Louvre Museum shuts down after theft of Napoleon-era ‘priceless’ jewels

Louvre Museum shuts down after theft of Napoleon-era ‘priceless’ jewels
Paris' Louvre Museum hit by daring robbery of priceless jewels, authorities launch investigation

Sanae Takaichi set to make history as first female prime minister of Japan

Sanae Takaichi set to make history as first female prime minister of Japan
Japan’s ruling party to reportedly sign coalition deal with opposition for first female prime minister

Trump’s new AI-generated video mocking ‘No Kings’ protest sparks outrage

Trump’s new AI-generated video mocking ‘No Kings’ protest sparks outrage
Millions march against US government as president shares AI-generated video depicting himself as 'King Trump'

US to send survivors of ‘submarine’ attack back to Ecuador and Colombia

US to send survivors of ‘submarine’ attack back to Ecuador and Colombia
US military destroys 'drug-carrying submarine' in the Caribbean, killing two 'narcoterrorists'

Shakespeare family home suffers major damage after car crash

Shakespeare family home suffers major damage after car crash
The historic building in Stratford-upon-Avon was bought by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust in 1949

Sir David Attenborough makes history as oldest Daytime Emmy winner at 99

Sir David Attenborough makes history as oldest Daytime Emmy winner at 99
The British broadcaster won his Daytime Emmy Award for his Netflix documentary, 'Secret Lives of Orangutans'