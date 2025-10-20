World

SWAT, police surround Foxwoods Resort amid reports of hostage situation

Foxwoods Casino is a hotel and venue where patrons can enjoy food, gambling, and shows

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
SWAT, police surround Foxwoods Resort amid reports of hostage situation
SWAT, police surround Foxwoods Resort amid reports of hostage situation

Multiple agencies, including local cp surrounded the Foxwoods Casino Resort in Mashantucket after an incident was reported on Monday morning.

As reported by The US Sun, despite the presence of massive authorities and crews, details about the incident has not been revealed.

However, someone who works with the casino informed the outlet that a hostage situation is underway and that SWAT is on the scene.

A dozen vehicles are reportedly surrounding the front doors of Fox Tower.

Foxwoods Casino is a hotel and venue where patrons can enjoy food, gambling, and shows.

It is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.

You Might Like:

Australia calls out China for 'unsafe' military jet practices

Australia calls out China for 'unsafe' military jet practices
Australia blasted China after a fighter jet allegedly released flares near its military plane

Bolivia elects Rodrigo Paz as president to end nearly 20-year of leftist rule

Bolivia elects Rodrigo Paz as president to end nearly 20-year of leftist rule
Rodrigo Paz of the centre-right Christian Democratic Party wins 54.5% of vote in Bolivia presidential elections

French police ‘race against time’ to recover Louvre stolen ‘priceless’ jewels

French police ‘race against time’ to recover Louvre stolen ‘priceless’ jewels
France's justice minister voices concern over 'terrible image' of country after historic Louvre jewellery heist

Top countries with highest IMF debt: Which country owes most money as of 2025?

Top countries with highest IMF debt: Which country owes most money as of 2025?
86 countries owe $162 billion to IMF, with top 3 nations accounting for nearly half of the total burden

Delta Airlines flight cancellation and smoky odor incident sparks chaos

Delta Airlines flight cancellation and smoky odor incident sparks chaos
Delta Airlines cancels multiple flights, causing travel disruption and outrage among passengers

Cargo plane crashes into sea at Hong Kong airport after sliding off runway

Cargo plane crashes into sea at Hong Kong airport after sliding off runway
Hong Kong airport tragedy claims lives of two ground staff after plane skids off runway into sea

Kaye Adams ‘suspended’ over allegations of shouting at junior colleagues

Kaye Adams ‘suspended’ over allegations of shouting at junior colleagues
Kaye Adams has worked with BBC Radio Scotland for over 15 years with no prior complaints reported

Louvre Museum shuts down after theft of Napoleon-era ‘priceless’ jewels

Louvre Museum shuts down after theft of Napoleon-era ‘priceless’ jewels
Paris' Louvre Museum hit by daring robbery of priceless jewels, authorities launch investigation

Sanae Takaichi set to make history as first female prime minister of Japan

Sanae Takaichi set to make history as first female prime minister of Japan
Japan’s ruling party to reportedly sign coalition deal with opposition for first female prime minister

Trump’s new AI-generated video mocking ‘No Kings’ protest sparks outrage

Trump’s new AI-generated video mocking ‘No Kings’ protest sparks outrage
Millions march against US government as president shares AI-generated video depicting himself as 'King Trump'

US to send survivors of ‘submarine’ attack back to Ecuador and Colombia

US to send survivors of ‘submarine’ attack back to Ecuador and Colombia
US military destroys 'drug-carrying submarine' in the Caribbean, killing two 'narcoterrorists'

Shakespeare family home suffers major damage after car crash

Shakespeare family home suffers major damage after car crash
The historic building in Stratford-upon-Avon was bought by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust in 1949