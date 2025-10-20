SWAT, police surround Foxwoods Resort amid reports of hostage situation

Multiple agencies, including local cp surrounded the Foxwoods Casino Resort in Mashantucket after an incident was reported on Monday morning.
As reported by The US Sun, despite the presence of massive authorities and crews, details about the incident has not been revealed.
However, someone who works with the casino informed the outlet that a hostage situation is underway and that SWAT is on the scene.
A dozen vehicles are reportedly surrounding the front doors of Fox Tower.
Foxwoods Casino is a hotel and venue where patrons can enjoy food, gambling, and shows.
It is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.