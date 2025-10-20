Delta Airlines flight cancellation and smoky odor incident sparks chaos 

US carrier Delta Air Lines is facing a wave of cancellations across its domestic network, sparking outrage among passengers.
According to IB Times, the disruptions are being reported at major hubs including Atlanta and Minneapolis St. Paul, with travellers and travel-watchers alike asking what is happening and why the abrupt route cuts were introduced.
The travel disruption on Monday, October 20, was reported across multiple airports operated by Delta.
According to live data from FlightAware, the US aviation network has seen over 110 cancellations in recent hours.
At Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport alone, delays exceed 450 recorded today and at least five cancellations by mid-afternoon.
The carrier has not issued a broad cancellation advisory, suggesting the effects may stem from cascading operational issues.
Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed that controller staffing shortages amid the ongoing US federal government shutdown are significantly contributing to delays and cancellations at major airports.