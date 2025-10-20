World

French police ‘race against time’ to recover Louvre stolen ‘priceless’ jewels

France's justice minister voices concern over 'terrible image' of country after historic Louvre jewelry heist

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
French police ‘race against time’ to recover Louvre stolen ‘priceless’ jewels
French police ‘race against time’ to recover Louvre stolen ‘priceless’ jewels

French police “race against time” to recover “priceless” crown jewels stolen in a daring Louvre Museum heist.

According to Sky News, the world-famous museum in Paris was forced to remained closed on Monday, October 20, after thieves broke into the gallery of the French Crown Jewels on Sunday morning, stealing historic jewelry pieces. 

Art detective Arthur Brand said the heist is "the theft of the decade" - adding in order to recover the "priceless" items, police will need to find the culprits in just one week.

France's justice minister, Gerard Darmanin, said the heist was a failure of the French security services.

He said the police will eventually arrest the thieves.

Eight "priceless" objects stolen have been named by the French culture ministry. A ninth item was stolen but recovered at the scene, the Paris prosecutor said.

The French culture ministry said the items stolen were, Tiara from the set of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense, necklace from the sapphire set of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense, earring, from the pair belonging to the sapphire set of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense, AND Emerald necklace from the Empress Marie Louise set.

The other items include, pair of emerald earrings from the Empress Marie Louise set, brooch known as the "reliquary brooch, tiara of Empress Eugenie and a large corsage bow brooch of Empress Eugenie.

You Might Like:

Top countries with highest IMF debt: Which country owes most money as of 2025?

Top countries with highest IMF debt: Which country owes most money as of 2025?
86 countries owe $162 billion to IMF, with top 3 nations accounting for nearly half of the total burden

Delta Airlines flight cancellation and smoky odor incident sparks chaos

Delta Airlines flight cancellation and smoky odor incident sparks chaos
Delta Airlines cancels multiple flights, causing travel disruption and outrage among passengers

Cargo plane crashes into sea at Hong Kong airport after sliding off runway

Cargo plane crashes into sea at Hong Kong airport after sliding off runway
Hong Kong airport tragedy claims lives of two ground staff after plane skids off runway into sea

Kaye Adams ‘suspended’ over allegations of shouting at junior colleagues

Kaye Adams ‘suspended’ over allegations of shouting at junior colleagues
Kaye Adams has worked with BBC Radio Scotland for over 15 years with no prior complaints reported

Louvre Museum shuts down after theft of Napoleon-era ‘priceless’ jewels

Louvre Museum shuts down after theft of Napoleon-era ‘priceless’ jewels
Paris' Louvre Museum hit by daring robbery of priceless jewels, authorities launch investigation

Sanae Takaichi set to make history as first female prime minister of Japan

Sanae Takaichi set to make history as first female prime minister of Japan
Japan’s ruling party to reportedly sign coalition deal with opposition for first female prime minister

Trump’s new AI-generated video mocking ‘No Kings’ protest sparks outrage

Trump’s new AI-generated video mocking ‘No Kings’ protest sparks outrage
Millions march against US government as president shares AI-generated video depicting himself as 'King Trump'

US to send survivors of ‘submarine’ attack back to Ecuador and Colombia

US to send survivors of ‘submarine’ attack back to Ecuador and Colombia
US military destroys 'drug-carrying submarine' in the Caribbean, killing two 'narcoterrorists'

Shakespeare family home suffers major damage after car crash

Shakespeare family home suffers major damage after car crash
The historic building in Stratford-upon-Avon was bought by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust in 1949

Sir David Attenborough makes history as oldest Daytime Emmy winner at 99

Sir David Attenborough makes history as oldest Daytime Emmy winner at 99
The British broadcaster won his Daytime Emmy Award for his Netflix documentary, 'Secret Lives of Orangutans'

Paramount Skydance to slash 2,000 US jobs beginning late October

Paramount Skydance to slash 2,000 US jobs beginning late October
The major layoffs are set to begin in the week of October 27 as Paramount Skydance continues to secure deals for its content

No Kings protests: Millions set to march against Trump's 'authoritarianism'

No Kings protests: Millions set to march against Trump's 'authoritarianism'
Several US state governors have placed National Guard troops on standby as Americans plan a march against Trump