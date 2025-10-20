French police ‘race against time’ to recover Louvre stolen ‘priceless’ jewels

French police “race against time” to recover “priceless” crown jewels stolen in a daring Louvre Museum heist.
According to Sky News, the world-famous museum in Paris was forced to remained closed on Monday, October 20, after thieves broke into the gallery of the French Crown Jewels on Sunday morning, stealing historic jewelry pieces.
Art detective Arthur Brand said the heist is "the theft of the decade" - adding in order to recover the "priceless" items, police will need to find the culprits in just one week.
France's justice minister, Gerard Darmanin, said the heist was a failure of the French security services.
He said the police will eventually arrest the thieves.
Eight "priceless" objects stolen have been named by the French culture ministry. A ninth item was stolen but recovered at the scene, the Paris prosecutor said.
The French culture ministry said the items stolen were, Tiara from the set of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense, necklace from the sapphire set of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense, earring, from the pair belonging to the sapphire set of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense, AND Emerald necklace from the Empress Marie Louise set.
The other items include, pair of emerald earrings from the Empress Marie Louise set, brooch known as the "reliquary brooch, tiara of Empress Eugenie and a large corsage bow brooch of Empress Eugenie.