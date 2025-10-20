World

Newborn baby found abandoned in NYC's subway station

A baby girl was left at Penn Station wrapped in a sheet with no sign of the mother during morning rush

Newborn baby found abandoned in NYC's subway station

A newborn baby girl was found abandoned at a New York City subway station on Monday morning.

The NYPD revealed that the child was discovered wrapped in a sheet at around 9:30 a.m. on the steps leading down to the southbound 1, 2 and 3 trains at the 34th Street and 7th Avenue stop at Penn Station.

According to the police, the baby was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, as she was alert, conscious, and did not appear to have any injuries. 

Police said that there were no signs of the baby's mother, while investigators are reviewing surveillance video from inside the station to determine who might have left the child.

"It's really unsanitary, it's really unsafe to just leave the poor baby out here. I'm glad someone was able to do something about it," one commuter said to the CBS News at the station.

Abandoning a child under the age of 14 is a felony; however, New York State's Abandoned Infant Protection Act allows a parent to abandon a newborn baby up to 30 days of age anonymously if the child is left in a safe space, like a fire station, police station or hospital, and in a safe manner.

