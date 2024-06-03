World

Joe Biden to limit asylum seekers at US-Mexico border with executive order

Joe Biden's order would bar asylum seekers if daily border crossings exceed 2,500

  • by Web Desk
  • June 03, 2024
Joe Biden to limit asylum seekers at US-Mexico border with executive order
Joe Biden to limit asylum seekers at US-Mexico border with executive order

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce an executive order, possibly as early as Tuesday, that would effectively close the US-Mexico border to asylum-seekers crossing illegally.

As per CNN, this action, targeting a critical political challenge for Biden, is expected to encounter fierce resistance from progressives and immigration supporters.

The executive action, utilizing authority known as "212(f)," would restrict migrants from seeking asylum at the southern border if daily encounters between ports of entry exceed 2,500.

Unaccompanied children would be exempt from this restriction, although some immigration advocates have expressed concerns about potential risks associated with this exemption.

Under the proposed order, authorities would be permitted to turn away migrants either to Mexico or their country of origin.

The Biden administration has been reaching out to lawmakers and stakeholders to brief them on the plans, and some border mayors have been invited to attend the announcement at the White House.

This executive order marks a notable policy shift for the Biden administration, which has been grappling with border crises and attempting to address Republican criticisms on border security. 

According to sources familiar with the discussions, the border would reopen once daily illegal crossings decrease.

Kevin Costner recalls taking drugs for the first time

Kevin Costner recalls taking drugs for the first time
Kanye West sued by ex-assistant over nasty, racist demands

Kanye West sued by ex-assistant over nasty, racist demands
Prince Harry to seek shelter in ‘friendly country’ if expelled from US

Prince Harry to seek shelter in ‘friendly country’ if expelled from US
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out

Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out

World News

Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Turkey's inflation reaches peak at 75% in May
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
AMD unveils new AI chips to compete with Nvidia
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon mend decade-long feud
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Claudia Sheinbaum becomes first women president of Mexico
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Mexico set to elect Claudia Sheinbaum as first female President
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
China warns of military action to prevent Taiwan's independence
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Donald Trump warns of 'breaking point' for supporters after conviction
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Mass shooting in Akron, Ohio leaves one dead, 24 injured
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Hyderabad ends joint capital status with Andhra Pradesh
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Maldives to ban Israeli passport holders in 'solidarity with Palestine'
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Bella and Gigi Hadid make generous donations to Gaza humanitarian aid