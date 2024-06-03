Joe Biden to limit asylum seekers at US-Mexico border with executive order

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce an executive order, possibly as early as Tuesday, that would effectively close the US-Mexico border to asylum-seekers crossing illegally.
As per CNN, this action, targeting a critical political challenge for Biden, is expected to encounter fierce resistance from progressives and immigration supporters.
The executive action, utilizing authority known as "212(f)," would restrict migrants from seeking asylum at the southern border if daily encounters between ports of entry exceed 2,500.
Unaccompanied children would be exempt from this restriction, although some immigration advocates have expressed concerns about potential risks associated with this exemption.
Under the proposed order, authorities would be permitted to turn away migrants either to Mexico or their country of origin.
The Biden administration has been reaching out to lawmakers and stakeholders to brief them on the plans, and some border mayors have been invited to attend the announcement at the White House.
This executive order marks a notable policy shift for the Biden administration, which has been grappling with border crises and attempting to address Republican criticisms on border security.
According to sources familiar with the discussions, the border would reopen once daily illegal crossings decrease.