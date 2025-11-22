Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK’s granddaughter diagnosed with terminal cancer

Tatiana Schlossberg, the granddaughter of US President John F. Kennedy has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.
The 35-year-old shared the tragic news in personal essay in the New Yorker on Saturday, November 22.
Schlossberg revealed that she has been diagnosed with accute myeloid leukaemia, a type of blood cancer with a rare genetic mutation called Inversion 3, which is typically found in older patients.
The daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg revealed that her cancer was diagnosed only a few hours after she gave birth to her second child in May 2024.
She wrote, “A few hours later, my doctor noticed that my blood count looked strange. A normal white-blood-cell count is around four to eleven thousand cells per microliter. Mine was a hundred and thirty-one thousand cells per microliter."
Since her diagnosis, Schlossberg has undergone extensive treatment, including a bone-marrow transplant, chemotherapy and blood transfusion.
In January, she began a clinical trial for CAR-T-cell therapy, a type of immunotherapy for blood cancers.
As per the reports, her doctor has told her that her life expectancy is around one year.
Schlossberg painfully wrote, “My first thought was that my kids, whose faces live permanently on the inside of my eyelids, wouldn’t remember me. I didn’t ever really get to take care of my daughter—I couldn’t change her diaper or give her a bath or feed her.”
She has been married to doctor George Moran since 2017. The couple has two children: son, Edwin, 3, and a daughter, now aged 18 months.