UK’s most popular wedding date revealed in new study

New research has revealed the most common dates for marriage proposals in the UK

  By Fatima Nadeem
The most common wedding date for Brits has been revealed in recent data.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), September 2 was the most popular wedding day in 2023 with 3,227 marriages taking place in England and Wales on that date.

While, Saturday remained the most common day to get married, making up 41.9% of all marriages (93,918) in England and Wales in 2023, according to MailUK.

For civil partnerships, September was the most popular month with 9.9% (744) of all civil partnerships taking place.

In contrast, January was the least popular month for both marriages and civil partnership, accounting for only 2.6% of marriages and 6.3% of civil partnerships.

In 2023, there were 224,402 marriages, down 9.1% from the previous year while civil partnerships rose nearly 10% to 7,547.

As per the outlet, the average age of people getting married was 34.8 for men and 33 for women which is among highest recorded.

This recent decrease in marriages comes after surge in 2022, which was likely caused by couples holding weddings that had been postponed during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Overall the number of marriages in England and Wales has fallen dramatically by 44% from 1973 to 2023.

