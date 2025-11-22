World

Mamdani and Trump's Oval Office meeting sparks netizens' hilarious reactions

Donald Trump meets NYC's new mayor, Zohran Mamdani in the White House after funding threat

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
US President Donald Trump's first meeting with the newly elected mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, sparked hilarious social media reaction.

The Republican president on Friday, November 21, met Mamdani in the White House, and, unlike expected, the meeting ended on a positive note. Even in the news conference following the meeting, Trump praised the new mayor and agreed to work together with him to solve cost-of-living issues for the New Yorkers.

However, the meeting sparked netizens’ reactions, who cannot ignore Trump’s expression and soft side for Mamdani.

A user wrote, “Find you somebody who looks at you like Donald Trump looks at Zohran Mamdani.” Another added, “Trump is being nicer to Mamdani than Democratic leadership was lol.”

“LMAO, Trump absolutely looked like he was blushing when he was looking at Zohran. OH MY LORD,” a user commented.

The third one noted, “All of the Republicans who said Trump was going to bully Mamdani are strangely silent right now, Imaooooo.”

"There's some Republican operative right now who's been making ads to demonise Zohran Mamdani in every battleground House race this election – just absolutely fuming at every video of Donald Trump falling in love with the guy. Funniest thing I’ve seen all week,” the fourth one gushed.

It is worth noting that both Trump and Mamdani have previously openly criticised and challenged each other. The US president even warned that he would cut federal funding of the city if the 34-year-old got elected.

