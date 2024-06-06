Health

Are you putting your health at risk by placing laptop on your lap?

Discover the six major problems caused by placing laptop on your lap

  • by Web Desk
  • June 06, 2024
Are you putting your health at risk by placing laptop on your lap?
Are you putting your health at risk by placing laptop on your lap?

A recent study has revealed that placing your laptop on your lap could expose you to harmful electromagnetic frequency (EMF) radiation. 

Despite its name, laptops are not meant to be used directly on your body due to the EMFs they emit.

Here are six key reasons why you should avoid placing your laptop on your lap:

Reproductive health risks:

EMF radiation from laptops can harm reproductive organs, affecting sperm count in men and egg release in women.

Cancer risks:

Prolonged use of a hot laptop on your lap could potentially lead to skin damage and increase the risk of certain types of cancer, including skin, testicular, and ovarian cancers.

Back and neck pain: 

Hunching over a laptop can cause back and neck pain. Using a standing desk or placing the laptop on a table can help improve posture.

Sleeping problems:

The artificial light from laptop screens can disrupt sleep patterns by suppressing the release of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep.

Pregnancy issues:

EMF radiation from laptops can affect women's fertility and pose risks to the health of the fetus during pregnancy.

Skin burns:

Extended use of laptops on the lap can cause a skin condition known as "toasted skin syndrome," characterized by mottled skin or rash caused by heat exposure.

However, to reduce these risks, it is recommended to avoid placing your laptop directly on your lap. 

Instead, use a laptop radiation shield or place the laptop on a table or desk to create a safe distance between yourself and the device.

Who's on the guest list for PM Modi's third term oath ceremony?

Who's on the guest list for PM Modi's third term oath ceremony?
Google Maps to enhance privacy policy in new update

Google Maps to enhance privacy policy in new update
UN General Assembly elects five nations to Security Council

UN General Assembly elects five nations to Security Council
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance

Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance

Health News

Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Stay hydrated this summer with THESE refreshing foods
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Scientists discover link between ancient virus in DNA and depression
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Neurons that can predict future events in sleep: Find out
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Mediterranean diet linked to longer life for women, study
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Researchers find surprising use of SSRIs besides depression treatment
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Do biscuits impact your health? Find out
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Are personalised cancer vaccines the cure we've been waiting for?
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Scientist finds link between tattoos and lymphoma
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Ancient Egyptian skull studies unveil secrets of age-old healing
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Measles outbreak in Europe puts millions of children at risk
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Scientists develop cutting-edge therapy to heal diabetic wounds faster