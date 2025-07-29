Top 7 superfoods to promote weight loss and improve metabolism

Superfoods are nutrient-rich foods, offering a range of health benefits.
These foods are typically loaded with different health food components, such as minerals, antioxidants, and more, that help in maintaining good health and prevent chronic diseases.
Superfoods for weight loss
These superfoods promote weight loss and curb sudden cravings:
Berries:
Strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries are considered the best superfoods for weight loss that are rich in fibre, an indigestible carbohydrate and contain antioxidants.
Additionally, it helps in maintaining blood sugar levels and enhances digestion.
Green tea:
Green tea consists of antioxidants, catechins, that can assist improve metabolism and burn fat.
Drinking green tea on a regular basis promotes weight loss and enhances your overall health.
Broccoli:
Broccoli is considered the best superfood that significantly reduces weight and provides essential nutrients.
It is high in fibre and low in calories, which keeps you full for a longer time and minimises overall calorie intake.
Salmon:
Salmon is the perfect source of omega-3 fatty acid and high-protein. It assists in increasing metabolism, fosters weight loss and includes other types of fish.
Chia seeds:
Chia seeds offer a variety of healthy food components, including fibre, unsaturated fats (healthy fats), and more. It helps you feel full and stops binge eating.
They can be added to cereal, salads, and fresh juice.