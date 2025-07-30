NAD+ supplements: Can they really reduce ageing effects and boost energy?

Limited studies revealed that NAD+ supplements may assist in slowing the ageing process, protect against neurodegenerative disorders, improve cognitive function, and minimise inflammations.
However, more evidence is received from animal studies; human trials are comparatively less.
What is NAD+?
NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) is a crucial coenzyme found in all living cells, which plays a pivotal role in energy production, inflammation control, DNA repair, and numerous biological processes.
It’s essential in boosting metabolism, circadian rhythm, maintaining cellular health and is involved in age-related disorders, including cardiac disorders, diabetes, and more.
Sources of NAD+
Several precursors (a substance that can form other substances) can increase the production of NAD+ levels in the body include: Nicotinic acid, Niacinamide, and Tryptophan.
Essential food sources of tryptophan and niacin include Fish, Beef, and more.
A range of products, such as legumes, vegetables, enriched grains, whole grains, nuts, and more, consists of a substantial amount of niacin.
Benefits of NAD+ supplements
Following are a few benefits of NAD+ supplements:
Promotes healthy ageing:
NAD+ levels significantly reduce with ageing, so limited research discovered that NAD+ supplements may reduce the effects of ageing.
Improve cognitive functioning:
It helps to protect against neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's and different kinds of dementia, promoting brain health.
Strengthen cardiovascular health:
NAD+ may reduce the risk of high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and arterial stiffness.
Dosage
As mentioned earlier, limited studies have been conducted to determine the effects of NAD+ supplements in humans. So, there is no estimation of its supplement yet.
However, clinical trials have tested doses from 250–1,000 mg daily.
Contraindications
NAD+ supplements are contraindicated during pregnancy, for breastfeeding mothers and children without any professional recommendation
Notably, NAD+ supplements may possibly interact with oral hypoglycemic agents (OHA) such as insulin and antidepressants.