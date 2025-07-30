Wisconsin reports first confirmed case of West Nile Virus of 2025

Health officials have confirmed Wisconsin’s first human case of West Nile virus of the year.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) confirmed that a case has been discovered in Barron County.
Moreover, mosquitoes collected in both Milwaukee and Lafayette counties have tested positive for the virus.
West Nile virus is transmitted from humans and animals through the bite of an infected mosquito.
Notably, mosquitoes contract the virus after feeding on birds carrying the virus.
The virus is not transmitted via human to human or from animals to humans.
West Nile virus symptoms
West Nile virus symptoms include headache, chills, fever, muscle aches, and more.
In rare cases, individuals, especially elderly individuals and immunocompromised people can develop serious illnesses and may experience muscle weakness, paralysis, confusion, stiff neck, and even coma.
The Wisconsin DHS advised people to use insect repellent with DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus, and picaridin to avoid the viral infection.
Extra precautions include pants and socks when outside, long sleeves, and avoid outdoor activities around dawn, when mosquitoes are hyperactive.