World

Japan's birth rate hits new low: Details inside

Japan's government to launch dating app as a measure to encourage citizens to get married

  • by Web Desk
  • June 07, 2024
Japan's birth rate hits new low: Details inside
Japan's government to launch dating app as a measure to encourage citizens to get married 

Japan's birth rate has fallen to a new record low level that has prompted the government to take steps to encourage people to marry and start families.

According to CNN, the Japanese government has also launched its own dating app to increase the fertility rate in the country.

The new data released by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare on Friday, June 7, showed that last year, with a population of about 123.9 million people, only 727,277 births were recorded, and the fertility rate dropped from 1.26 to 1.20.

For the stable population, the required fertility rate is 2.1, whereas the birth rate in Japan has remained below the stable marker for half a century.

The Health Ministry also found that the last year in 2023, 1.57 million deaths were recorded, which is more than twice the number of births.

Experts believe that the decline in the birth rate will continue at least for several decades and due to the population structure of the population it is to some extent irreversible.

The government-run dating app is in the early testing phase at the moment and will become completely operational for people later this year.

Elon Musk wrote about the Japanese government dating app on X (previously Twitter), “I’m glad the government of Japan recognises the importance of this matter. If radical action isn’t taken, Japan (and many other countries) will disappear!”

George Clooney expresses concerns to Biden's aide over ICC criticism

George Clooney expresses concerns to Biden's aide over ICC criticism
Kate Middleton, kids skip Hugh Grosvenor's wedding: Here's why

Kate Middleton, kids skip Hugh Grosvenor's wedding: Here's why

Japan's birth rate hits new low: Details inside

Japan's birth rate hits new low: Details inside
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement

Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement

World News

Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
George Clooney expresses concerns to Biden's aide over ICC criticism
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
Benjamin Netanyahu defies pressure to define post-war plan for Gaza
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
Rishi Sunak regrets leaving D-Day event early
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
Trump leads over Biden in recent polls despite hush money conviction
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
Who's on the guest list for PM Modi's third term oath ceremony?
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
UN General Assembly elects five nations to Security Council
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
Here is how Justin Trudeau congratulates Narendra Modi
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
Narendra Modi all set to take oath for third time, date announced
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
UN chief slams fossil fuel industry for climate change inaction