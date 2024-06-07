Japan's birth rate hits new low: Details inside

Japan's birth rate has fallen to a new record low level that has prompted the government to take steps to encourage people to marry and start families.
According to CNN, the Japanese government has also launched its own dating app to increase the fertility rate in the country.
The new data released by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare on Friday, June 7, showed that last year, with a population of about 123.9 million people, only 727,277 births were recorded, and the fertility rate dropped from 1.26 to 1.20.
For the stable population, the required fertility rate is 2.1, whereas the birth rate in Japan has remained below the stable marker for half a century.
The Health Ministry also found that the last year in 2023, 1.57 million deaths were recorded, which is more than twice the number of births.
Experts believe that the decline in the birth rate will continue at least for several decades and due to the population structure of the population it is to some extent irreversible.
The government-run dating app is in the early testing phase at the moment and will become completely operational for people later this year.
Elon Musk wrote about the Japanese government dating app on X (previously Twitter), “I’m glad the government of Japan recognises the importance of this matter. If radical action isn’t taken, Japan (and many other countries) will disappear!”