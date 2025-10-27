World

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez turn heads during glamorous Miami night out

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez tied the knot in June 2025 in Venice with a lavish, three-day celebration

Newlyweds Lauren Sanchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos turned heads during a romantic night out in Miami this weekend.

The 55-year-old Sanchez looked radiant as she smiled for photographers with her husband, billionaire Bezos at the restaurant Carbone Miami.

Sanchez wore a striking nude mini dress with an asymmetrical design and black floral details.

She completed her look with black strappy heels, minimal jewellery, manicure, pedicure and handbag.

Meanwhile, Amazon founder dressed casually in all black paired with sunglasses.

Bezos and Sanchez tied the knot in June 2025 in Venice with a lavish, three-day celebration attended by nearly 200 VIP guests including many celebrities including the Kardashian sisters, Oprah Winfrey, Ivanka Trump, Usher and Orlando Bloom.

Vogue Magazine also featured Lauren in her stunning gown as the digital cover star for its June edition.

The digital cover featured Lauren wearing her custom-designed Dolce & Gabbana lavish wedding dress that featured a tight bodice, fishtail skirt with a flowing train.

Shortly after the wedding, Lauren updated her Instagram handle to @laurensanchezbezos and also deleted all of her previous Instagram posts from the account.

Sanchez and Bezos were in a relationship for two years after which the 61-year-old proposed to her on his $500 million superyacht.

