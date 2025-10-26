Pumpkin patches spots you must visit to celebrate National Pumpkin Day in Georgia

World

National Pumpkin Day 2025 is finally here, Americans embrace autumn in full swing with this special season.

Today, October 26, 2025, is the perfect time to explore Georgia’s best fall destinations.

From pumpkin patches and petting zoos and to corn mazes to hayrides , the state provides a lot of autumn fun.

Top Pumpkin patches that you must visit:

Uncle Shuck’s Pumpkin patch (Dawsonville): Pig races, cow trains, and a giant corn maze.

Washington farms (Bogart): Pumpkin picking, hayrides, and more than 20 fun farm activities.

Jaemor farms (Alto): U-pick pumpkins, corn maze, and seasonal treats.

Poppell farms (Odum): Hayrides and 25+ farm attractions.

Berry patch farms (Woodstock): Hayrides, farm animals, cider, and homemade pies.

Southern Belle farms (McDonough): Two acres of pumpkins and a four-acre maze.

Other spots in Georgia:

You can also explore more destinations, including Burt’s Farm (Dawsonville), Kinsey Family Farm (Gainesville), Scottsdale Farms (Milton), Warbington Farms (Cumming), Red Apple Barn (Ellijay).

Bonus Pumpkin spots

Other options include Mercier Orchards (Blue Ridge), Hillcrest Orchards (Ellijay), Abbottsford Farms (LaGrange), and more.

Lets celebrate the special season by picking your perfect pumpkin and soaking up Georgia’s autumn charm.

