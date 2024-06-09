Sports

Pakistan face major setback before T20 World Cup match against India

Pakistan's all-rounder Shadab Khan's inclusion in the playing XI against India is in doubt

  • by Web Desk
  • June 09, 2024
shahdab injured
Pakistan's all-rounder Shadab Khan's inclusion in the playing XI against India is in doubt


Just before the T20 World Cup 2024 biggest clash, Pakistan vs. India, green shirts suffered a major setback as the main all-rounder got injured. 

Reports have suggested that before the crucial match against India at Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York later in the evening today, June 9, Shada Khan experienced back pain during practice sessions.

This has raised concerns about the fitness of the player in the high-voltage match. 

In case of Shadab’s injury, Saim Ayub will replace him. It is also expected that Imad Wasim will replace Azam Khan in the match against India.

Abrar Khan's inclusion in the team is also predicted in place of any fast bowler. 

India will enter this match with high spirits and morale after a victory in the tournament opener against Ireland. Whereas, Pakistan will be facing India after an upset defeat to the USA in the first match. 

Most of the polls predicted India’s win in the match. 

Moreover, records also clearly show the dominance of India over Pakistan, as both countries have played seven T20 World Cup matches against each other and Pakistan has won only once in the last world cup 2021. 

Michael Mosley’s wife breaks silence on his ‘devastating’ death in touching tribute

Michael Mosley’s wife breaks silence on his ‘devastating’ death in touching tribute
Anil Kapoor pens adorable birthday wish for daughter Sonam Kapoor

Anil Kapoor pens adorable birthday wish for daughter Sonam Kapoor

Demi Moore says Hollywood is 'debunking' aging stereotypes for women

Demi Moore says Hollywood is 'debunking' aging stereotypes for women
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash

Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash

Sports News

Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
Türkiye makes hat-trick of Amputee Football Championship wins
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
Neymar breaks silence on speculation about leaving Al Hilal
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup match today: Records and facts
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
Ticket demand skyrockets for upcoming Ind-Pak T20 World Cup showdown
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
Shaheen Afridi spends heartfelt moments with Indian fans prior to T20 World Cup
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
Rain threat looms over Ind-Pak T20 clash in New York
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
BCCI raises concerns over New York pitch ahead of India-Pakistan match
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
USA set to host high-stakes India-Pakistan T20 showdown on June 9th
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
Cristiano Ronaldo all set for his sixth 'European mission'
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
Pakistan's T20 World Cup defeat from USA sparks former cricketer's criticism
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
T20 World Cup 2024 first upset: USA beat Pakistan in historic triumph