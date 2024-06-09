Pakistan face major setback before T20 World Cup match against India

Just before the T20 World Cup 2024 biggest clash, Pakistan vs. India, green shirts suffered a major setback as the main all-rounder got injured.
Reports have suggested that before the crucial match against India at Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York later in the evening today, June 9, Shada Khan experienced back pain during practice sessions.
This has raised concerns about the fitness of the player in the high-voltage match.
In case of Shadab’s injury, Saim Ayub will replace him. It is also expected that Imad Wasim will replace Azam Khan in the match against India.
Abrar Khan's inclusion in the team is also predicted in place of any fast bowler.
India will enter this match with high spirits and morale after a victory in the tournament opener against Ireland. Whereas, Pakistan will be facing India after an upset defeat to the USA in the first match.
Most of the polls predicted India’s win in the match.
Moreover, records also clearly show the dominance of India over Pakistan, as both countries have played seven T20 World Cup matches against each other and Pakistan has won only once in the last world cup 2021.