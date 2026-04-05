Israel prepares strike on Iran energy sites: Awaiting US ‘Green Light”

The world is watching to see if the US will support a direct hit on Iran’s critical energy infrastructure
Israel is currently preparing to strike Iranian energy facilities but the operation remains on hold as officials wait for a “green light” from the United States.
A senior Israeli defense official stated on Saturday that pending this approval, “any such attacks would likely come within the next week.”
This potential escalation follows an ultimatum issued by US President Donald Trump, who gave Iran a 48-hour window to reach a deal or face severe consequences.
The situation has intensified international focus on whether Washington will authorize further Israeli military actions against Iranian targets.
Tension in the region remain extremely high with reports of ongoing cross-border hostilities including recent missile activity and airstrike involving both US and Israeli forces.
As the 48-hour deadline looms, the world is watching to see if the US will support a direct hit on Iran’s critical energy infrastructure or if a diplomatic solution can be reached to prevent further conflict.
The prospect of an attack on energy sites has raised global concerns regarding potential disruptions to oil and gas markets, as well as the risk of a wider regional war.