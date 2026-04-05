Iran denies refusing Islamabad talks, says foreign minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its ongoing mediation efforts amid the intensifying tensions between Iran and US-Israel, stating, "deeply grateful to Pakistan."
Araghchi further clarified that they "never refused to go to Islamabad".
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Iran's position was being misrepresented by the US media."
Iran wants "a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war" imposed on it, Araghchi added.
Furthermore, He posted a video showing Iranians praising Pakistan, while holding the country’s flags for supporting them in this challenging time.
The Iranian official concluded the post with “Pakistan Zindabad” written in Urdu, underscoring appreciation for mediation roles.
Araghchi’s statement comes a day after the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing unnamed mediators, reported that the “current round of efforts by regional countries led by Pakistan to reach a ceasefire” between both countries the United States and Iran had reached a “dead end”.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar replied to his post on X, stating that he appreciated the clarification by his "Dear Brother Araghchi."