World

Boat sinks off Yemen coast, 49 dead, 140 missing

Yemen is a common route for migrants from East Africa aiming to reach Gulf countries for work

  • by Web Desk
  • June 11, 2024
Boat sinks off Yemen coast, 49 dead, 140 missing
Boat sinks off Yemen coast, 49 dead, 140 missing

A boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of Yemen, leaving at least 49 people dead and 140 missing.

As per Al-Jazeera, the United Nations' International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on Tuesday, June 11, that the boat, carrying around 260 Somalis and Ethiopians, was making a 200-mile journey from Somalia across the Gulf of Aden when it sank on Monday.

However, search efforts are ongoing, with 71 people rescued so far. Among the dead are 31 women and six children.

Yemen is a common route for migrants from East Africa aiming to reach Gulf countries for work.

Despite nearly a decade of civil war, the number of migrants arriving in Yemen tripled from 27,000 in 2021 to over 90,000 in 2023, according to the IOM.

Migrants often undertake the perilous journey on overcrowded, unsafe boats.

In April, 62 people died in two shipwrecks off Djibouti while trying to reach Yemen. 

The IOM reported that at least 1,860 people have died or disappeared on this route, including 480 who drowned.

Meanwhile, Mohammedali Abunajela, an IOM spokesman, emphasised the need for urgent cooperation to address migration, stating, "Monday’s sinking was another reminder of the urgent need to work together to address urgent migration challenges and ensure the safety and security of migrants along migration routes."

King Charles’ method of handling disputes ‘hated’ by Prince Harry

King Charles’ method of handling disputes ‘hated’ by Prince Harry
Loose Women’s Linda Robson racks up car fines totaling to £3k

Loose Women’s Linda Robson racks up car fines totaling to £3k
UK unemployment surges to two-year high despite strong wage growth

UK unemployment surges to two-year high despite strong wage growth
Dua Lipa turns heads with backless blue dress at Jacquemus’ Italy show

Dua Lipa turns heads with backless blue dress at Jacquemus’ Italy show

World News

Dua Lipa turns heads with backless blue dress at Jacquemus’ Italy show
UK unemployment surges to two-year high despite strong wage growth
Dua Lipa turns heads with backless blue dress at Jacquemus’ Italy show
Hamas accepts UN plan to end Gaza war, US calls it a ‘hopeful sign’
Dua Lipa turns heads with backless blue dress at Jacquemus’ Italy show
Malawi Vice-President Saulos Chilima dies in plane crash
Dua Lipa turns heads with backless blue dress at Jacquemus’ Italy show
UN Security Council to support US Gaza ceasefire proposal
Dua Lipa turns heads with backless blue dress at Jacquemus’ Italy show
Malawi vice president Saulos Chilima’s aircraft goes missing
Dua Lipa turns heads with backless blue dress at Jacquemus’ Italy show
Hunter Biden declines to testify in gun purchase trial
Dua Lipa turns heads with backless blue dress at Jacquemus’ Italy show
Barack and Michelle Obama wish their daughter Sasha 'happy birthday'
Dua Lipa turns heads with backless blue dress at Jacquemus’ Italy show
Putin to visit North Korea and Vietnam in coming weeks
Dua Lipa turns heads with backless blue dress at Jacquemus’ Italy show
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Narendra Modi on third term
Dua Lipa turns heads with backless blue dress at Jacquemus’ Italy show
Pope Francis calls for urgent action for 'war weary' people of Gaza
Dua Lipa turns heads with backless blue dress at Jacquemus’ Italy show
Seaplane crashes down on boat in Vancouver: Watch
Dua Lipa turns heads with backless blue dress at Jacquemus’ Italy show
French President Emmanuel Macron calls snap election amid EU poll loss