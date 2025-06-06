World

Australian navy ship causes havoc across New Zealand

Parts of New Zealand faced internet issue due to interference by an Australian navy ship on its way to Wellington

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Australian navy ship causes havoc across New Zealand
Australian navy ship causes havoc across New Zealand

An Australian navy ship caused disruption of internet across parts of New Zealand.

The Australian defence force (ADF) has admitted that one of its ships unintentionally blocked wireless internet and radio services across New Zealand's North and South islands.

On Wednesday morning, June 4, HMAS Canberra, one of the largest ships in the Royal Australian Navy was on its way to Wellington, when it interfered with the internet.

As the ship was passing along New Zealand's coast, its navigation radar interfered with wireless and radio signals over a large area spanning Taranaki in the North Island to the Marlborough region in the South Island.

An ADF spokesperson noted that after "become aware" of the interference, "HMAS Canberra changed frequencies rectifying the interference. There are no ongoing disruption."

How New Zealand reacted to the internet disturbance?

BrianFM, a radio station based in the South Island town of Blenheim, said it had to switch to a backup system to continue to broadcast.

Matthew Harrison, the managing director of the New Zealand wireless internet and mobile telecommunications company Primo, said "it's not every day a warship takes your gear offline."

While talking to press, Harrison teased, "Hey Royal Australian Navy … where can we send the bill?"

Notably, ahead of the HMAS Canberra's arrival to Wellington on Thursday, the services returned to normal.

World's highest railway bridge inaugurated in India
World's highest railway bridge inaugurated in India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially opened the world's highest railway bridge above Chenab river
Elon Musk makes bombshell claim against Trump: Internet asks real question
Elon Musk makes bombshell claim against Trump: Internet asks real question
Elon Musk and President Donald Trump feud over 'Big, Beautiful Bill' has turned into a personal war
Harvard's foreign students backed by US judge in surprising ruling
Harvard's foreign students backed by US judge in surprising ruling
The Trump administration ban on US entry for foreign students temporarily barred by a US judge
Japan in 'silent emergency' as annual births fall to record low
Japan in 'silent emergency' as annual births fall to record low
Japan observes decline in birth rates for the 16th straight year, raising concern about the shrinking popularity
Michelle Obama drops 'stunning' fashion memoir amid divorce rumours
Michelle Obama drops 'stunning' fashion memoir amid divorce rumours
Michelle says the book is her way of sharing her story through the way she dresses
Elon Musk calls out Donald Trump in explosive feud
Elon Musk calls out Donald Trump in explosive feud
Elon Musk publicly endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 election and invested around $290 million into his campaign
Edgar Lungu, former Zambia president passes away at 68
Edgar Lungu, former Zambia president passes away at 68
Edgar was president from 2015 to 2021, but lost the election in 2021 to the current president, Hakainde Hichilema
Europe’s first rover heads to moon with surprising twist: Red house and scoop
Europe’s first rover heads to moon with surprising twist: Red house and scoop
The rover is so small that it's one of the tiniest and lightest rovers ever made in the world
Maths standards in Wales fall behind UK as schools struggle to raise performance
Maths standards in Wales fall behind UK as schools struggle to raise performance
Positive maths teaching is standing out in one Welsh school despite a national decline in performance
New Zealand parliament suspends 3 MPs over 'intimidating' haka
New Zealand parliament suspends 3 MPs over 'intimidating' haka
New Zealand's parliament cracks down on Maori lawmakers' haka protest
Mahatma Gandhi's rare oil portrait set to be auctioned in London
Mahatma Gandhi's rare oil portrait set to be auctioned in London
Rare portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, painted from life in 1931, to be auctioned in UK
World-first research reveals 1 in 3 Aussie men commit intimate partner abuse
World-first research reveals 1 in 3 Aussie men commit intimate partner abuse
Over one in three man in Australia admit about commiting intimate partner violence