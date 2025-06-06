Australian navy ship causes havoc across New Zealand

An Australian navy ship caused disruption of internet across parts of New Zealand.
The Australian defence force (ADF) has admitted that one of its ships unintentionally blocked wireless internet and radio services across New Zealand's North and South islands.
On Wednesday morning, June 4, HMAS Canberra, one of the largest ships in the Royal Australian Navy was on its way to Wellington, when it interfered with the internet.
As the ship was passing along New Zealand's coast, its navigation radar interfered with wireless and radio signals over a large area spanning Taranaki in the North Island to the Marlborough region in the South Island.
An ADF spokesperson noted that after "become aware" of the interference, "HMAS Canberra changed frequencies rectifying the interference. There are no ongoing disruption."
How New Zealand reacted to the internet disturbance?
BrianFM, a radio station based in the South Island town of Blenheim, said it had to switch to a backup system to continue to broadcast.
Matthew Harrison, the managing director of the New Zealand wireless internet and mobile telecommunications company Primo, said "it's not every day a warship takes your gear offline."
While talking to press, Harrison teased, "Hey Royal Australian Navy … where can we send the bill?"
Notably, ahead of the HMAS Canberra's arrival to Wellington on Thursday, the services returned to normal.