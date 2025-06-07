Elon Musk’s sister gets unexpected benefit amid Donald Trump and brother feud

The conflict between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump is becoming more intense but Musk's sister noticed a surprising positive side of this fight.
As soon as Musk official role ended, the public fued between him and Trump has taken a personal turn.
Since then, the world richest individual posted a series of surprising tweets against Trump.
He said the Jeffrey Epstein files are still hidden because Trumps' name was mentioned in them.
Musk also supported impeaching Trump and warned that Trump's tarriffs would lead to a recession.
Tosca Musk sees surge in viewership:
During all this, Tosca Musk and founder of the passionate streaming service Passionflix took advantage of the viral feud as more users started visiting her platform.
She now used the attention from the feud to promote her new series and benefit from the increased visibility.
"Due to the massive influx of viewers today on Passionflix the app is down, stay with us, we're working on it," Tosca shared to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday afternoon, as per Mail UK.
Just an hour later, Tosca posted on X that her streaming site was working again.
Tosca, a 50-year-old filmmaker manages Passionflix, a streaming service that focuses on turning erotic romance novels into movies.
According to IMDb, she is not just the founder but also works as a director and producer for many of the platform's film projects.