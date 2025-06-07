World

Elon Musk’s sister gets unexpected benefit amid Donald Trump and brother feud

Elon Musk posted a series of surprising tweets against US President Donald Trump

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Elon Musk’s sister gets unexpected benefit amid Donald Trump and brother feud
Elon Musk’s sister gets unexpected benefit amid Donald Trump and brother feud

The conflict between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump is becoming more intense but Musk's sister noticed a surprising positive side of this fight.

As soon as Musk official role ended, the public fued between him and Trump has taken a personal turn.

Since then, the world richest individual posted a series of surprising tweets against Trump.

He said the Jeffrey Epstein files are still hidden because Trumps' name was mentioned in them.

Musk also supported impeaching Trump and warned that Trump's tarriffs would lead to a recession.

Tosca Musk sees surge in viewership:

During all this, Tosca Musk and founder of the passionate streaming service Passionflix took advantage of the viral feud as more users started visiting her platform.

She now used the attention from the feud to promote her new series and benefit from the increased visibility.

"Due to the massive influx of viewers today on Passionflix the app is down, stay with us, we're working on it," Tosca shared to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday afternoon, as per Mail UK.

Just an hour later, Tosca posted on X that her streaming site was working again.

Tosca, a 50-year-old filmmaker manages Passionflix, a streaming service that focuses on turning erotic romance novels into movies.

According to IMDb, she is not just the founder but also works as a director and producer for many of the platform's film projects.

UK weather: Yellow thunderstorm warning hits southern England and Wales
UK weather: Yellow thunderstorm warning hits southern England and Wales
The weather since June has become unsettled with more rain, wind and cooler temperatures
US' worst state for active shooters revealed in new FBI report
US' worst state for active shooters revealed in new FBI report
Since 2020, active shooter attacks have caused 369 deaths and 701 injuries in the US
Elon Musk’s Tesla purchase by Donald Trump sparks explosive new drama
Elon Musk’s Tesla purchase by Donald Trump sparks explosive new drama
As soon as Elon Musk official role ended, the public fued between him and Trump has taken a personal turn
Lost J.M.W. Turner painting discovered after 150 years set for auction
Lost J.M.W. Turner painting discovered after 150 years set for auction
Experts thought that Turner's first oil painting shown to the public was 'Fishermen at Sea'
Australian navy ship causes havoc across New Zealand
Australian navy ship causes havoc across New Zealand
Parts of New Zealand faced internet issue due to interference by an Australian navy ship on its way to Wellington
World's highest railway bridge inaugurated in India
World's highest railway bridge inaugurated in India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially opened the world's highest railway bridge above Chenab river
Elon Musk makes bombshell claim against Trump: Internet asks real question
Elon Musk makes bombshell claim against Trump: Internet asks real question
Elon Musk and President Donald Trump feud over 'Big, Beautiful Bill' has turned into a personal war
Harvard's foreign students backed by US judge in surprising ruling
Harvard's foreign students backed by US judge in surprising ruling
The Trump administration ban on US entry for foreign students temporarily barred by a US judge
Japan in 'silent emergency' as annual births fall to record low
Japan in 'silent emergency' as annual births fall to record low
Japan observes decline in birth rates for the 16th straight year, raising concern about the shrinking popularity
Michelle Obama drops 'stunning' fashion memoir amid divorce rumours
Michelle Obama drops 'stunning' fashion memoir amid divorce rumours
Michelle says the book is her way of sharing her story through the way she dresses
Elon Musk calls out Donald Trump in explosive feud
Elon Musk calls out Donald Trump in explosive feud
Elon Musk publicly endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 election and invested around $290 million into his campaign
Edgar Lungu, former Zambia president passes away at 68
Edgar Lungu, former Zambia president passes away at 68
Edgar was president from 2015 to 2021, but lost the election in 2021 to the current president, Hakainde Hichilema