Lost J.M.W. Turner painting discovered after 150 years set for auction

Experts thought that Turner's first oil painting shown to the public was 'Fishermen at Sea'

J.M.W. Turner's first oil painting is set to be auctioned after being missing for over 150 years!

The painting, titled The Rising Squall had traveled across different countries and came back to the UK but for over 100 years, people didn't realize it was actually a genuine Turner masterpiece, who later became famous for his watercolour work.

Last year, during cleaning and restoration, his signature was discovered, proving it was his work, as per BBC.

Experts thought that Turner's first oil painting shown to the public was Fishermen at Sea.

The painting shows a dramatic scene of a former hot spring and spa in Bristol, viewed from the side of the River Avon, before the Clifton Suspension Bridge was built.

Lost Turner masterpiece:

Julian Gascoigne, Sotheby's senior specialist said, "It's a fascinating and very instructive insight into his early style."

The painting was first shown to public at the Royal Academy in 1793, just three days after Turner turned 18.

It was then bought by Reverend Robert Nixon who used to visit Turner's father's barber shop.

After Nixon died, his son kept the painting but then it disappeared from public view and was forgotten.

Mr Gascoigne added, "Bristol would have been a very natural place for a young artist based in London to get to relatively easily and relatively cheaply, but would provide him with the sort of dramatic, sublime, picturesque landscape that he was seeking."

The last time anyone saw it in an exhibition was in 1858, in Tasmania, Australia.

Auction details:

The painting will be displayed for the public at Sotheby's auction house in London from June 28 to July 1.

After the exhibition, it will be put up for sale at an auction with experts estimating its value could reach up to £300,000.

