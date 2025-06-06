Elon Musk’s Tesla purchase by Donald Trump sparks explosive new drama

The conflict between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump is becoming more intense as Musk is openly crticizing Trump on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
Now a new twist has emerged in the ongoing feud between Musk and Trump.
As per a new report by Wall Street Journal, Trump is now considering selling or giving away his red Tesla he once purchased from Musk in March.
He made this purchase after showing support for Tesla CEO by allowing him to park several Tesla cars on the White House's South Lawn.
Since then, Trump's Tesla has been parked on Executive Drive, just outside the White House.
This all comes less than a week ago when the president Trump invited Musk in the Oval Office with an official farewell as Musk ended his special government role.
Musk and Trump's rivalry escalates:
As soon as Musk official role ended, the public fued between him and Trump has taken a personal turn.
Since then, the world richest individual posted a series of surprising tweets against Trump.
He said the Jeffrey Epstein files are still hidden because Trumps' name was mentioned in them.
Musk also supported impeaching Trump and warned that Trump's tarriffs would lead to a recession.
In response, Trump threatened to cancel Musk's federal contacts which are worth billions.
There were rumours that they both might fix their relationship with a phone call on Friday but a White House official said no call is planned and Trump is "not interested" in talking to Musk.