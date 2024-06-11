Hunter Biden convicted of illegal gun purchase

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, was found guilty on Tuesday, June 11, of lying about his drug use to illegally buy a gun.
As per Reuters, this makes him the first child of a sitting U.S. president to be convicted of a crime.
A 12-member jury convicted Mr. Hunter on all three counts against him. After the verdict, Mr. Hunter showed little reaction, lightly nodding his head and then hugging his legal team.
He left the courthouse without making a statement.
However, sentencing is expected within 120 days, which would be around a month before the November 5 U.S. presidential election.
Mr. Hunter could face 15 to 21 months in prison, though similar cases often result in shorter sentences.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll in February showed 61% of registered voters said Hunter Biden's legal issues would not affect their vote in November.
Voters were divided on whether his troubles were related to his father's presidency.
Moreover, the trial follows the recent criminal conviction of former President Donald Trump, who faces multiple prosecutions.
Trump and his supporters claim these cases are politically motivated, while Democrats argue Hunter Biden's prosecution shows President Biden is not using the justice system for personal ends.
Meanwhile, in a statement on Tuesday Joe Biden said, "As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery."
The statement further added, "As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that."
Additionally, Mr. Hunter also faces tax charges in California, with a trial set for September 5 in Los Angeles. Prosecutors presented evidence of his addiction during the Delaware trial, while his defense argued he was not using drugs when he bought the gun.
The case continues to draw significant public and political attention as both Biden and Trump prepare for the upcoming presidential election.