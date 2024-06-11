World

US adds three Chinese companies to forced 'labor ban' list

  • by Web Desk
  • June 11, 2024
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday, June 11, banned three Chinese companies from exporting products to the United States.

As reported by multiple outlets, this move is part of a growing crackdown on firms involved in forced labor programs in Xinjiang, China.

The banned companies are Shandong Meijia Group, a seafood processor identified by an investigation as employing laborers from Xinjiang, a region where many Uyghurs and other minorities are detained and surveilled.

Xinjiang Shenhuo Coal and Electricity, an aluminum processor whose products are used in cars, electronics, and other items and Dongguan Oasis Shoes, a footwear factory in Guangdong that employs Uyghurs and other persecuted groups.

These additions bring the total number of companies on the U.S. forced labor entity list to 68, nearly double the number at the start of the year.

Meanwhile, Robert Silvers, an under secretary at DHS, stated that the government is accelerating the pace of additions to this list and will continue to hold companies accountable for forced labor practices.

Industries including cotton, tomatoes, solar panels, flooring, cars, electronics, and seafood have all faced scrutiny for links to forced labor in Xinjiang.

Last month, 26 companies in the apparel and textile industry were added to the list.

Further additions will be made as evidence warrants, with recent actions also affecting major automakers importing parts tied to forced labor in Xinjiang.

