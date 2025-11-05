Driver arrested after ramming car into pedestrians in France, injuring 10

World

  • By Hania Jamil
A 35-year-old man has ploughed a car into pedestrians and cyclists on the French Atlantic island of Île d'Oléron, injuring 10 people, leaving four in a critical condition.

The Oléron resident "deliberately hit several pedestrians and cyclists" along a main road on the scenic island off the western city of La Rochelle, said prosecutor Arnaud Laraize.

Police have arrested the man and are investigating him for attempted murder; however his motive remained unknown.

The prosecutor said the incident occurred on a road joining the towns of Dolus d'Oléron and Saint-Pierre d'Oléron, and the mayor of the former commune confirmed that the suspect was a resident.

After driving the car into the crowd, the suspect abandoned his vehicle and set fire to it before running away and was immobilised with a stunt gun.

Le Parisien newspaper said investigators were looking into the possibility that the suspect was experiencing mental health issues.

Arnaud Laraize shared that the suspect was known to police for crimes, including drink driving and drug-related offences and that he shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest") at the moment of his arrest.

The far-right National Rally party said one of its parliamentary assistants was among those injured in the attack.

