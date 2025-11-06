Louvre employee reveals ‘shockingly simplistic password’ of security camera 

Louvre museum employee has revealed “shockingly simplistic password” of the security cameras.
According to Daily Mail, the most baffling error, confidential documents seen by the French newspaper Libération show that the password for the Louvre's video surveillance was “LOUVRE.”
Since the investigation began, it has been uncovered that the suspects forced entry using power tools to break through the second-floor window at the Galerie d'Apollon (Apollo Gallery), which had opened its doors to the public.
President and director of the Louvre, Laurence des Cars, told the French Senate that the only camera installed outside the Apollo Gallery did not capture footage of the window where the thieves broke in and exited.
Des Cars also told the French Senate last month that the museum's perimeter security was weak "due to underinvestment."
He said that he was “appalled” by the museum's security when he took the role in 2021, and that it has been one of his top priorities.