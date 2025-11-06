Nancy Pelosi announces retirement after decades in US Congress

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has announced her plans to retire on Thursday, November 6.
In 2007, she became the first woman elected to serve as Speaker of the House.
The 85-year-old Pelosi revealed that she will not seek re-election at the end of her current term.
This decision signals the conclusion of one of the most significant and impactful political careers in American legislative history.
"I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know. I will not be seeking reelection to Congress. With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative," Pelosi said in a video message.
Pelosi, who is currently serving her 19th term in Congress, will conclude her current term on January 3, 2027.
"As we go forward, my message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power," Pelosi said in the video announcement.
While serving as Speaker of the House and leader of the Democrats in Congress, was recognized for being very smart and strategic in politics and legislation.
Despite this, Republicans often criticized her, labeling her a wealthy, out-of-touch coastal elite.
Besides this, Pelosi is recognized for successfully leading and organizing approval of major laws, including President Barack Obama's key healthcare reform and later, important legislation on infrastructure and climate change during President Joe Biden’s time in office.