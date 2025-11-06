2025 set to be among hottest year on record, UN warns

2025 is expected to rank among the hottest years in history due to unusually high global temperatures.
According to the UN scientists, this year is expected to be the second or third hottest year ever recorded worldwide.
This warning comes as global leaders meet in Brazil for climate talks.
According to the UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO), global average surface temperatures from January to August 2025 were 1.42C higher than the levels before industrialization, before humans started burning fossil fuels at scale.
The current rise in global temperatures is approaching the limits set by the 2015 Paris Agreement which aimed to keep the warmings below 2C and ideally under 1.5C.
The WMO said this makes it almost impossible to meet the goal within the next 10 years without exceeding it at least temporarily.
In addition to this, the WMO's annual State of the Climate reports found that the past 11 years have each been in the top 11 warmest on record.
The past three years have been the hottest three years ever recorded in the past 176 years of temperature records.
Together, these developments make “it clear that it will be virtually impossible to limit global warming to 1.5C [2.7F] in the next few years,” WMO chief Celeste Saulo said in a statement, as per Al-Jazeera.