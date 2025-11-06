World

UPS plane crash: Black boxes recover after engine detaches, killing 12

UPS announces investigation with National Transportation Safety Board after deadly crash

  • By Bushra Saleem
A UPS cargo plane’s left wing caught fire and an engine fell off just before it crashed and exploded after takeoff in Kentucky.

According to AP, a federal official on Wednesday, offered the first investigative details about a disaster that killed at least 12 people, including a child.

Finding survivors seemed unlikely as first responders searched the charred area of the crash at UPS Worldport, the company’s global aviation hub in Louisville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. The inferno consumed the enormous aircraft and spread to nearby businesses.

After being cleared for takeoff, a large fire developed in the left wing, said Todd Inman, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board, which is leading the investigation.

The NTSB will now try to determine what caused the fire and why the engine fell off. It will likely take investigators more than a year to answer those questions.

The plane gained enough altitude to clear the fence at the end of the runway before crashing just outside Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, Inman told reporters.

The cockpit voice recorder and data recorder were recovered, and the engine was discovered on the airfield, Inman said.

“There are a lot of different parts of this airplane in a lot of different places,” he said, describing a debris field that stretched for half a mile.

