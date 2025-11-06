Louvre jewel heist exposes years of neglected security, report reveals

New details have emerged following the dramatic Louvre jewel theft, revealing that the museum had long neglected key security measures.
A recent report by the Court of Auditors which was written before the theft revealed that for many years the world's most visited museum's management chose to spend money on new art shows rather than improving security measures.
"Let no-one be mistaken: the theft of the crown jewels is a resounding wake-up call," said the court's president, Pierre Moscovici, as per BBC.
Four thieves carried out daring heist at the Louvre Museum in broad daylight on Sunday, October 19 and stole extremely valuable items worth €88 million (£76 million; $102 million).
The report further said, "Louvre favoured operations that were visible and attractive at the expense of maintenance and renovation of technical installations, notably in the fields of safety and security."
Between 2018 and 2024, the Louvre spent €105.4m on buying new artworks and €63.5m on exhibition spaces.
In comparison, it spent only €26.7m on general maintenance and €59.5m on restoring the place itself.
Didier Rykner, a top French art expert criticized the museum for using its plentiful funds on flashy projects instead of properly protecting its existing collection.