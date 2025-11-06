World

Miss Mexico calls out Miss Universe official after heated exchange

  By Bushra Saleem
Miss Mexico broke silence after heated exchange with a Miss Universe pageant executive over insult.

According to People, during a pre-pageant event in Thailand, where the Miss Universe pageant is slated to take place on Nov. 21, pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil could be seen addressing Miss Universe contestants, stating that the women were all expected to "promote the host country."

"Be careful. You are in Thailand. You are in a game," he warned.

Itsaragrisil then specifically called out Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch for allegedly refusing to partake in a photo shoot meant for contestants to share on social media.

He claimed that Bosch wasn't posting on orders from Mexico's pageant director.

Bosch could be seen standing up in the crowd on the livestream, denying Itsaragrisil's claims, before he interrupted and demanded a verbal confirmation that she was willing to post about Thailand.

After the incident, Bosch addressed the media in a video shared by pageantry_com and tgpc_official on Instagram.

"You're director is not respectful," she said in the interview. "He called me dumb."

"I think that's not fair because I am here. I do everything okay. I don't mess with anyone. I just try to be kind," she continued. "I think that the world needs to see this because we are empowered women and this is a platform for our voice."

Miss Universe President and co-owner Raul Rocha Cantu posted a video statement in regard to the incident as well, expressing his "solidarity and support" for all the women competing.

