Collins Word of the Year 2025 revealed: Everything you need to know

Collins Dictionary has unveiled its Word of the Year for 2025.
The term "vibe coding" has been declared the most notable and trending word of 2025.
What is the meaning of word 'vibe coding'?
This term, coined in February by Andrej Karpathy describes a new way of programming where artificial intelligence (AI) converts normal human language into computer code which allow people to create software just by describing what they want instead of writing complex code manually.
Language experts at Collins study a massive collection of language data, called the Collins Corpus which contains 24 billion words taken from sources like, books, news and social media.
They use this research to find and list the most significant and newly emerged words each year.
The word "vibe coding" surpassed other popular words like “clanker,” “glaze,” and “aura farming."
Meaning of word 'clanker'
The word "clanker" is a negative term used online to refer to robots, computers or AI systems, especially when people express annoyance or distrust towards them.
Meaning of word 'glaze'
The word "glaze," is used to praise or flatter someone excessively or undeservedly.
Meaning of word 'aura farming'
The word "aura farming" means intentionally crafting charming or stylish image to seem attractive to everyone.
The winning word of the previous year was "brat" that represent a bold, self-assured and fun-loving way of living.