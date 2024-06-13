World

G7 agrees on $50 billion loan plan for Ukraine

The G7 plan involves multi-year loans using profits from around $300 billion in frozen Russian funds

  • June 13, 2024
Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies agreed on Thursday, June 13, to provide $50 billion in loans for Ukraine.

As per Reuters, this plan uses interest from Russian sovereign assets frozen after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The agreement was the highlight of the first day of the G7 summit in southern Italy, attended for the second year by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Meanwhile, President Zelenskiy is also set to sign long-term security accords with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japan on Thursday.

The G7 plan involves multi-year loans using profits from around $300 billion in frozen Russian funds.

However, details will be finalized in the coming weeks, with the funding expected by the end of the year. 

The U.S. has committed up to $50 billion, though this amount could decrease as other countries contribute.

Meanwhile, leaders also voiced concerns about the Israel-Lebanon border and endorsed U.S. efforts for a Gaza Strip ceasefire, urging Israel to avoid a full-scale offensive in Rafah.

While, the G7 expressed unanimous concern over China’s industrial overcapacity and committed to aiding African economic development.

Moreover, the G7 summit in Puglia included a broad range of participants, such as Pope Francis and leaders from India, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, Algeria, and Kenya. 

The summit will continue until Saturday, with many leaders leaving Friday night for bilateral meetings and closing remarks from Meloni.

World News

Modi expresses grief over death of 40 Indian workers in Kuwait block fire
Milei reform sparks violent protest in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires
Noam Chomsky hospitalizes after stroke in Brazil
Kuwait foreign worker building fire claims over 35 lives
Elon Musk withdraws case against OpenAI
US adds three Chinese companies to forced 'labor ban' list
Hunter Biden convicted of illegal gun purchase
Russia and Belarus begin second stage of tactical nuclear drills
UK unemployment surges to two-year high despite strong wage growth
Hamas accepts UN plan to end Gaza war, US calls it a ‘hopeful sign’
Boat sinks off Yemen coast, 49 dead, 140 missing
Malawi Vice-President Saulos Chilima dies in plane crash