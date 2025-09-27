Assata Shakur, Tupac’s godmother and Black liberation activist, dies at 78

Assata Shakur has breathed her last.
On Friday, September 26, BBC reported that the Black Liberation Army member and fugitive with a $2 million FBI reward on her head, passed away at the age of 78 in Havana.
The activist, who had spent four decades in exile in Cuba following her escape from a US jail, died on Thursday, September 15, according to Cuban foreign affairs ministry.
In the statement, authorities revealed that Assata Shakur’s cause of death were unspecified health conditions and “advanced age.”
Aside from her identity as a Black liberation activist, Assata was also well-known as godmother of late rapper Tupac Shakur.
She was on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists list for years after escaping from a New Jersey women’s prison in 1979, where she had been serving a life sentence for killing a state trooper and an activist in a shootout.
Claiming her innocence, Assata later appeared in Cuba in 1984, where then-President Fidel Castro granted her asylum.
Taking to Facebook, her daughter, Kakuya Shakur, announced her death in a somber post, writing, “Words cannot describe the depth of loss that I am feeling at this time. I want to thank you for your loving prayers.”
Assata Shakur is survived by her daughter, Kakuya.