Most overrated cities in world: No.1 will shock you

Tourists recently revealed which city they consider the most overrated in the world.
Some cities may look amazing online or in movies, but in reality, they can be crowded, expensive or disappointing.
BuzzFeed created a list of the 22 most overrated cities in the world, using honest opinions from travellers which might surprise you.
At the top of the list was New York City, which is the busiest city in the United States and one of the most visited urban centers in the world.
New York, which often called "the city that never sleeps," is famous for its skyscrapers and landmarks such as Times Square, the Statue of Liberty, Central Park and the Empire State Building.
Top 20 most overrated cities:
1. New York City, New York, USA
2. Macau, China
3. New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
4. Nassau, The Bahamas
5. San Francisco, California, USA
6. Munich, Germany
7. Naples, Italy
8. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
9. Dallas, Texas, USA
10. Athens, Greece
11. Amsterdam, Netherlands
12. Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA
13. Paris, France
14. Havana, Cuba
15. Los Angeles, California, USA
16. Cairo, Egypt
17. Venice, Italy
18. Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
19. Dublin, Ireland
20. Lima, Peru
21. Santorini, Greece
22. St. Louis, Missouri, USA