Argentina erupts in outrage as thousands protest brutal murders of women

Thousands of people have taken part in an anti-femicide protest in Buenos Aires, demanding justice for a girl and two young women who were tortured and murdered in a crime that has shocked Argentina.
According to BBC, the brutal killings of 15-year-old Lara Gutierrez and Morena Verdi and Brenda del Castillo, who were both 20, were livestreamed on social media.
Police believe a drug-trafficking gang was responsible, and that the crime was broadcast as a warning to others.
Police had arrested five suspects - three men and two women - as of Friday, according to National Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, but a 20-year-old Peruvian man they say is the group's leader is still at large.
The victims were lured into a van believing they were headed for a party on 19 September, according to investigators.
In fact, authorities said this was part of a plan to "punish" the girl and young women for violating gang code, serving as a warning to others.
Police discovered a video after one of the detainees revealed it under questioning, according to Javier Alonso, security minister for Buenos Aires province.
A gang leader is heard saying in the video: "This is what happens to those who steal drugs from me."
Authorities have released a photograph of the alleged mastermind, the Peruvian, who remains at large.
The bodies of the three victims were found buried on Wednesday in the yard of a house in a southern suburb of Buenos Aires, five days after they went missing.