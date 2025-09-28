Home / World

Argentina erupts in outrage as thousands protest brutal murders of women

Argentina in shock and anger after horrific murders of a minor and two young women

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Argentina erupts in outrage as thousands protest brutal murders of women
Argentina erupts in outrage as thousands protest brutal murders of women

Thousands of people have taken part in an anti-femicide protest in Buenos Aires, demanding justice for a girl and two young women who were tortured and murdered in a crime that has shocked Argentina.

According to BBC, the brutal killings of 15-year-old Lara Gutierrez and Morena Verdi and Brenda del Castillo, who were both 20, were livestreamed on social media.

Police believe a drug-trafficking gang was responsible, and that the crime was broadcast as a warning to others.

Police had arrested five suspects - three men and two women - as of Friday, according to National Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, but a 20-year-old Peruvian man they say is the group's leader is still at large.

The victims were lured into a van believing they were headed for a party on 19 September, according to investigators.

In fact, authorities said this was part of a plan to "punish" the girl and young women for violating gang code, serving as a warning to others.

Police discovered a video after one of the detainees revealed it under questioning, according to Javier Alonso, security minister for Buenos Aires province.

A gang leader is heard saying in the video: "This is what happens to those who steal drugs from me."

Authorities have released a photograph of the alleged mastermind, the Peruvian, who remains at large.

The bodies of the three victims were found buried on Wednesday in the yard of a house in a southern suburb of Buenos Aires, five days after they went missing.

You Might Like:

Trump orders 'full force' deployment of troops to Portland for ICE

Trump orders 'full force' deployment of troops to Portland for ICE
US President Trump deploys troops to protect ICE facilities from domestic terrorists

Hillary Clinton's ironic twist, Kamala Harris' reaction on Comey indictment

Hillary Clinton's ironic twist, Kamala Harris' reaction on Comey indictment
Former FBI director James Comey indicted on charges of false statements and obstruction

Colombian President Petro’s ‘reckless’ UN speech sparks backlash from US

Colombian President Petro’s ‘reckless’ UN speech sparks backlash from US
US revokes visa of Colombian President Gustavo Petro over anti-Trump remarks

Most overrated cities in world: No.1 will shock you

Most overrated cities in world: No.1 will shock you
Here is the full list of the 22 most overrated cities in the world

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' reinstated on ABC stations after weeks of suspension

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' reinstated on ABC stations after weeks of suspension
Two major network operators announced that they will bring 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' back to their ABC affiliates

Pope Leo set to host King Charles III, Queen Camilla in Vatican next month

Pope Leo set to host King Charles III, Queen Camilla in Vatican next month
Pope Leo, named Robert Prevost became the spiritual leader of Catholics worldwide on following Pope Francis' death

Elon Musk among prominent names in newly released Jeffrey Epstein files

Elon Musk among prominent names in newly released Jeffrey Epstein files
Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges

Assata Shakur, Tupac’s godmother and Black liberation activist, dies at 78

Assata Shakur, Tupac’s godmother and Black liberation activist, dies at 78
FBI’s most wanted terrorist Assata Shakur passes away at age 78 after spending decades in exile since escaping from a US jail

UK population hits record high with second-biggest increase in 75 years

UK population hits record high with second-biggest increase in 75 years
The UK is estimated to have recorded a population growth of more than three-quarters of a million in the year

Tree of the Year 2025: Glasgow’s iconic Argyle Street Ash crowned in public vote

Tree of the Year 2025: Glasgow’s iconic Argyle Street Ash crowned in public vote
Among the nominees were an oak possibly linked to Virginia Woolf and a lime tree in Northern Ireland

'Shark Tank’s' Robert Herjavec stuns fans with ageless look in Season 17

'Shark Tank’s' Robert Herjavec stuns fans with ageless look in Season 17
'Shark Tank' is an American TV show where entrepreneurs present their business ideas to a panel of five investors

Sir Menzies ‘Ming’ Campbell, former Lib Dem leader and Olympian dies at 84

Sir Menzies ‘Ming’ Campbell, former Lib Dem leader and Olympian dies at 84
Lord Campbell was an athlete who broke a 53-year-old Scottish 300 yards record