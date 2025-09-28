World's tallest bridge opens to traffic in China: ‘Landmark project’

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, the world's tallest bridge, officially opened to traffic in Southwest China's Guizhou Province.
According to Golbal times, the recordbreaking project is marked as another monumental achievement in Guizhou's world-leading bridge-building legacy and China's robust infrastructure expansion.
On Sunday morning, local officials and residents from different ethnic groups gathered on and around the new Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge for a grand ceremony, celebrating a proud moment as the bridge is poised to significantly boost local economic and social development while setting a new global benchmark for bridge-building.
With a vertical height of 625 meters - roughly twice the height of the Eiffel Tower, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is now the tallest bridge in the world.
The 2,890-meter bridge, with a span of 1,420 meters, is also the world's largest span bridge to be built in a mountainous area, according to the Xinhua News Agency.
Beyond its sheer size, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge stands as an engineering masterpiece. Construction began in 2022, and the bridge achieved multiple technological breakthroughs in wind-resistant design, high-altitude construction, and other critical areas.
The bridge innovatively employs advanced technologies such as an intelligent cable hoisting system and 2,000 MPa high-strength steel wire, securing 21 authorized patents, according to Guizhou officials.
These achievements bring tangible benefits to local residents in this remote region, who have long faced difficult transportation conditions. Spanning the border between Qianxinan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture and Anshun City in Guizhou, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge has reduced travel time between the two banks from two hours to two minutes, significantly improving regional connectivity and spurring economic and social development.