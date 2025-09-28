Russia unleashes massive drone attack on Kyiv as Poland closes airspace

Russian strikes involving “hundreds” of drones and missiles have killed at least four people, including a 12-year-old girl, and wounded at least 10 people in Ukraine, as Poland scrambled fighter jets to secure its airspace.
According to The Guardian, an air raid alert was in place over the Kyiv region, with the local military administration saying Russia was attacking with drones and missiles.
“Russia launched another massive air attack on Ukrainian cities while people were sleeping,” Ukraine’s foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, said on X, “Again, hundreds of drones and missiles, destroying residential buildings and causing civilian casualties.”
He posted footage of flames bursting from the windows of a multi-storey apartment block, which Sybiga said was a result of the attack.
Timur Tkachenko, the head of the capital’s military administration, had said early reports pointed to “three fatalities”, “including a 12-year-old girl killed by Russians”.
Tkachenko then swiftly revised the toll upwards to four, as a “body of the deceased has been found”.
Some residents fled to metro stations deep underground for safety. Many regions across the country were under air raid alerts.