Trump orders 'full force' deployment of troops to Portland for ICE

  By Bushra Saleem
US President Donald Trump announced that he will send troops to Portland, Oregon.

According to CNN, Trump in a post on social media that that he is deploying troops to a a city he described as “war ravaged,” to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities he claimed are “under siege” by Antifa and “other domestic terrorists.”

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists. I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary,” Trump wrote.

The White House did not provide additional comment when reached by CNN for clarification on what the president meant by “full force” and which troops would be sent to the city.

State and local leaders, including US Sen. Jeff Merkley, Portland Mayor Keith Wilson, US Rep. Maxine Dexter and city council members, urged the community to stay peaceful at a news conference on Friday night after the city saw an increase in activity by federal agents

“Here is what I do know – the president has sent agents here to create chaos and riots here in Portland, to induce a reaction. To induce protests. To induce conflicts. His goal is to make Portland look as he was describing it as,” Merkley said. “Our job is to say, ‘We are not going to take the bait.’”

Trump’s announcement comes after a shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas, by a gunman who investigators believe intended to target ICE personnel and property. He killed one detainee and seriously injured two others.

